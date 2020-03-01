Bitcoinus Market Capitalization Reaches $21,215.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 126.2% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $21,215.00 and $232.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00038892 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00071616 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000833 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,527.92 or 1.00429099 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000987 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00068371 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000414 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

