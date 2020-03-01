BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57,688.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $535,340.00 and $57,688.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Exmo, Graviex and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00578759 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00107087 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00117655 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002612 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001191 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,436,835,218 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Crex24, Graviex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

