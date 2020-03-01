Bitcore 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,211.00 (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00004381 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, HitBTC, QBTC and CoinExchange. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and $1,211.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcore has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,542.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.91 or 0.02529147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.72 or 0.03619115 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00670673 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00752045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011241 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00089929 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00028031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00570821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,117,737 coins and its circulating supply is 17,616,778 coins. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

