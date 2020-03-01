Bitfex (BFX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $13.00

Bitfex (CURRENCY:BFX) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, Bitfex has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitfex has a total market capitalization of $467,692.00 and $13.00 worth of Bitfex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitfex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including ProBit Exchange and VinDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.31 or 0.02713554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00223035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045464 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00132015 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitfex Profile

Bitfex was first traded on August 10th, 2016. Bitfex's total supply is 119,393,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,193,765 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitfex is /r/idapio and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Bitfex's official website is bitfex.com.

The official message board for Bitfex is medium.com/idap-io.

Bitfex Token Trading

Bitfex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitfex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitfex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitfex using one of the exchanges listed above.

