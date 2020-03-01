BitGreen (BITG) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $57,299.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00003653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. During the last week, BitGreen has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007958 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00023737 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $248.97 or 0.02918635 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009785 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002290 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000545 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00019978 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 10,393,945 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org.

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

