BitNewChain (BTN) Price Tops $0.0124 on Exchanges

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. One BitNewChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM and Bit-Z. BitNewChain has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $820.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitNewChain has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00758024 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001912 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitNewChain Profile

BitNewChain (BTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official website is www.btn.org. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitNewChain Coin Trading

BitNewChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitNewChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitNewChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

