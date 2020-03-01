Bitradio Reaches Market Cap of $124,223.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. Bitradio has a total market cap of $124,223.00 and $30.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001276 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,476,445 coins and its circulating supply is 8,476,441 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

