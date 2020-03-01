BitRewards Trading Down 51.4% Over Last 7 Days (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 44% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One BitRewards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. BitRewards has a total market cap of $15,156.00 and $11.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitRewards has traded down 51.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00342019 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007606 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00020671 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000850 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000471 BTC.

BitRewards Token Profile

BitRewards (BIT) is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 tokens. BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network.

BitRewards Token Trading

BitRewards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitRewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

