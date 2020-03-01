Bitrue Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $896,882.00 (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 1st. Bitrue Coin has a market cap of $3.32 million and $896,882.00 worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitrue Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000390 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00055525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00482761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $546.07 or 0.06359894 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00064582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030231 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005760 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011641 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Profile

Bitrue Coin is a token. It was first traded on February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 998,947,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,047,929 tokens. Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial. Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue.

Bitrue Coin Token Trading

Bitrue Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

