Bitsdaq Hits Market Cap of $1.41 Million (BQQQ)

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Bitsdaq has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $13,337.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitsdaq has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One Bitsdaq token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.93 or 0.02644554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00220587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131972 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,684,154,113 tokens. The official website for Bitsdaq is bitsdaq.com. Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange.

Bitsdaq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitsdaq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitsdaq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

