BitStash (STASH) Market Capitalization Tops $37,233.00

BitStash (CURRENCY:STASH) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 1st. BitStash has a total market capitalization of $37,233.00 and $13.00 worth of BitStash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitStash has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One BitStash token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitStash alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00055382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00482254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $549.54 or 0.06411037 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00064622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00030241 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005757 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011626 BTC.

About BitStash

STASH is a token. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. BitStash’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,831,596,769 tokens. BitStash’s official Twitter account is @bitstashco. The official message board for BitStash is bitstash.co/blog. The official website for BitStash is bitstash.co.

Buying and Selling BitStash

BitStash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitStash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitStash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitStash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitStash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitStash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.