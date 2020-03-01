BitTube (TUBE) Trading Down 21.6% This Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. BitTube has a market cap of $2.11 million and $3,887.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, TradeOgre, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00752045 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001840 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001943 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 241,234,455 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube .

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, TradeOgre and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

