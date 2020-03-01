Bitvolt Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (VOLT)

Bitvolt (CURRENCY:VOLT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, Bitvolt has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Bitvolt has a total market cap of $2,827.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitvolt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitvolt coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001276 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Bitvolt

VOLT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2017. Bitvolt’s total supply is 61,608,156 coins and its circulating supply is 16,588,056 coins. Bitvolt’s official website is bitvolt.co.

Bitvolt Coin Trading

Bitvolt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitvolt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitvolt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitvolt using one of the exchanges listed above.

