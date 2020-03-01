Blacer Coin (BLCR) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Blacer Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. In the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00341919 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007525 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019203 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000204 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

