Blacer Coin Trading Down 33.4% Over Last Week (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blacer Coin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00341781 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007566 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00020646 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000850 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blacer Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blacer Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.