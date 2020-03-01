Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:BKH opened at $72.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.19. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $87.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.62%.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $585,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 130,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,474.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $505,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 124,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,611.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 3,377.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

