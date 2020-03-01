Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 30th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.8 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLKB. BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $267,343.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,845,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 808,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,387,000 after purchasing an additional 244,211 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 547,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,543,000 after purchasing an additional 165,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,366,000 after purchasing an additional 95,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,369,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $97.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 271.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

