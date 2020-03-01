BlackCoin (BLK) Market Cap Reaches $1.76 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bleutrade and Trade By Trade. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $10,932.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00023790 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005732 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,806,403 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.