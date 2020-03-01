BlackCoin (BLK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,141.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, Bittylicious and Tux Exchange. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. BlackCoin has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $12,141.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00023881 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000529 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,805,189 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Tux Exchange, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

