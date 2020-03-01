BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of BlackRock worth $66,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $3,017,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $463.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.54 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $538.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $585.00 to $584.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.33.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total value of $2,743,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

