Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,720,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the January 30th total of 16,730,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of BX stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average is $53.99. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

