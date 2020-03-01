BLAST Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, BLAST has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BLAST has a total market cap of $190,024.00 and $6.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003824 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 559,446,356 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

