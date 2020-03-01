BlitzPredict Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One BlitzPredict token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDEX. BlitzPredict has a market cap of $87,771.00 and approximately $1,394.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlitzPredict alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004107 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001048 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000651 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00030120 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict. BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io.

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlitzPredict Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlitzPredict and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.