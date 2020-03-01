Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Price Down 23% This Week

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $247,147.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Kucoin, HitBTC and Upbit. During the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.85 or 0.02680655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00223313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00045314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00132255 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Token Trading

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, HitBTC, Kucoin, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

