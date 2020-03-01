Blocknet (BLOCK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.05 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $1.67 or 0.00019619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $11.05 million and $30,915.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,613,698 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.