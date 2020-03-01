Blockport (BPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.05 Million

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Blockport has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Blockport has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $9,393.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.22 or 0.02678920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00224373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00131360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io. Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

