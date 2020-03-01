BlockStamp (BST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $384,558.00

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 39.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $15.69 million and $384,558.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00007015 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001059 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000469 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003824 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002209 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp's total supply is 33,791,390 coins and its circulating supply is 26,248,424 coins. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp's official website is blockstamp.info.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

