BLOCKv 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,523.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $2,523.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 37.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.72 or 0.02634371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00218935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00045817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00131348 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, IDEX, Bancor Network, OKEx, Bittrex, Ethfinex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

