Bloom (BLT) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, Bloom has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bloom has a market cap of $2.64 million and $749.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for $0.0492 or 0.00000576 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox and AirSwap.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.83 or 0.02691256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00222581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00131428 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bibox, IDEX, AirSwap, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

