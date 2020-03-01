Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Earning Very Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a news impact score of -3.48 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of BDIC stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,841. Blow & Drive Interlock has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

About Blow & Drive Interlock

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

