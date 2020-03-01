Blue Whale EXchange Price Tops $0.0499 on Major Exchanges (BWX)

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Blue Whale EXchange token can now be purchased for about $0.0499 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Coinsuper and CPDAX. During the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $131,273.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.22 or 0.02678920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00224373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00131360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Token Profile

Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,005,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation. The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation. Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn.

Blue Whale EXchange Token Trading

Blue Whale EXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Bittrex and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Whale EXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Whale EXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Whale EXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

