Bob’s Repair Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $450,413.00 and $390,691.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $13.77, $32.15 and $33.94.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bob's Repair alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00053802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00497290 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $542.11 or 0.06329666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00064052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029915 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005738 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011675 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair.

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

Bob’s Repair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $10.39, $50.98, $7.50, $24.43, $33.94, $24.68, $32.15, $13.77, $20.33, $18.94 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bob's Repair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bob's Repair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.