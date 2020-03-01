Bodenholm Capital AB Takes Position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Bodenholm Capital AB purchased a new stake in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 681,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,954,000. Envista makes up 32.2% of Bodenholm Capital AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bodenholm Capital AB owned about 0.43% of Envista at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Envista by 2,654.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Envista by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Envista stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $720.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Envista in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

