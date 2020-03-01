Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 864.55 ($11.37).

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOY. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Bodycote from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Bodycote from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 860 ($11.31) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bodycote from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 720 ($9.47) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bodycote to a “sector performer” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bodycote to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Bodycote stock traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 764 ($10.05). 532,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,340. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 878.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 807.48. Bodycote has a 12-month low of GBX 638.50 ($8.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 975 ($12.83). The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

