Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) is Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s 3rd Largest Position

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lessened its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,724 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 2.9% of Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Moneywise Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Vertical Group lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

Shares of BA opened at $275.11 on Friday. Boeing Co has a one year low of $269.60 and a one year high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.32 and a 200 day moving average of $348.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

