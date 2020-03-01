BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,557 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,033 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.90% of BOK Financial worth $55,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BOK Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $999,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,487,039.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.90.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.49%.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson lowered BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.86.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

