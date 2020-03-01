Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,361 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn accounts for about 0.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.60% of Boot Barn worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOOT. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 6.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

NYSE BOOT opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.38. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Boot Barn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.