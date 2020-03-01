BOScoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $40,396.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 31% lower against the dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,243,301,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,376,752 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

