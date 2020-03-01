Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Holdings Lowered by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Boston Beer worth $27,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $370.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.25. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12-month low of $258.34 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Boston Beer news, CAO Matthew Donal Murphy sold 2,275 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $896,600.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.50, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,211 shares of company stock valued at $33,379,953 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. UBS Group upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.14.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

