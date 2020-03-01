Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the January 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

EPAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $119,133.72. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,662,000 after acquiring an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,748,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,904,000 after acquiring an additional 212,604 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.