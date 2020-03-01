Bottos 24 Hour Volume Hits $79,310.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Bottos has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Bottos token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, BigONE, LBank and CoinEgg. Bottos has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $79,310.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00055872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00482490 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $551.40 or 0.06340194 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00065918 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030322 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005750 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011580 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Bibox, IDEX, BigONE, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.