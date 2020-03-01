Bottos (BTO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $491,959.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, Bottos has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Bottos has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $491,959.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, OTCBTC, Bibox and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00053718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00497061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $547.75 or 0.06350537 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00063847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029963 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005724 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011623 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

BTO is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE, LBank, OTCBTC, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

