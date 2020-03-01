BowsCoin (BSC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,192.00

BowsCoin (CURRENCY:BSC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. BowsCoin has a market cap of $8,553.00 and approximately $1,192.00 worth of BowsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BowsCoin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BowsCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000090 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin Profile

BowsCoin (BSC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2015. BowsCoin’s total supply is 5,550,102 coins. BowsCoin’s official Twitter account is @bowscoin.

BowsCoin Coin Trading

BowsCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BowsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BowsCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BowsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

