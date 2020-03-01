BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP opened at $13.32 on Friday. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a current ratio of 8.90.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 130.68% and a return on equity of 76.36%. The business had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. BP Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This is an increase from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,205,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

