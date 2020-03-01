BQT (BQTX) Market Cap Hits $2.32 Million

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One BQT token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. BQT has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $55,654.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BQT has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00053758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00497266 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $543.02 or 0.06368889 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00064193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029934 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005755 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011709 BTC.

About BQT

BQT is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 439,568,115 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BQT is bqt.io.

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

