Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,591,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.84% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $14,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 167,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 48,538 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.92 million. Analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BHR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

