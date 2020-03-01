Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 92.67 ($1.22).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BREE shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 78 ($1.03) to GBX 92 ($1.21) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Davy Research raised shares of Breedon Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

In other news, insider Clive Watson acquired 37,500 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £33,750 ($44,396.21).

Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 86.20 ($1.13) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Breedon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 101.50 ($1.34). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 74.33.

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

