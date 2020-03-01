BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 30th total of 3,810,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

In related news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $74,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,761.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 30,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $1,077,238.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,685,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,378,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,537,919.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

