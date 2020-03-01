Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,558 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,434.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 115,875 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,343,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $3,947,915 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFAM opened at $157.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.27. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $121.43 and a 12 month high of $176.98.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.40.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

