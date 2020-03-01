Brighton Jones LLC Has $23.09 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,624 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.5% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.33.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $273.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,196.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.50 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

